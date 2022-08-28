Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Get Société BIC alerts:

About Société BIC

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.