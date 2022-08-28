Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Price Performance

SWAGW stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,529. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAGW. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 75.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 50.0% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.