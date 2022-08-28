SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG traded down $12.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.93. 589,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

