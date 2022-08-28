Solrise Finance (SLRS) Hits One Day Volume of $401,698.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $401,698.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,940 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
