Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

