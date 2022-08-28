Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $34.30.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
