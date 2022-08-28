Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCEYF remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

