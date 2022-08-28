Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCEYF remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
