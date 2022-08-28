Space Cow Boy Price Hits $9.58 on Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.