SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.