SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is Chartist Inc. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. 3,954,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,182. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.