Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $1.33 million and $140,359.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00831296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spheroid Universe
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
