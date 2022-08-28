Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Spire were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 13.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 557,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 7.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

