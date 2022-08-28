Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

