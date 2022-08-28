Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $63,531.95 and approximately $90,554.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00827614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sportcash One Coin Profile
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Sportcash One Coin Trading
