SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW) Short Interest Down 23.4% in August

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SportsTek Acquisition Trading Down 25.4 %

SportsTek Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 8,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. SportsTek Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of SportsTek Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTKW. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 225.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.