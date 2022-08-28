Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Up 196.3% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the July 31st total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRUUF traded down 0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching 11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,677. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 8.65 and a 12 month high of 16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.22.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.