Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Up 196.3% in August

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the July 31st total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRUUF traded down 0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching 11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,677. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 8.65 and a 12 month high of 16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.22.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
