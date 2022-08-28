SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 767 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,958. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

