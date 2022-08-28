SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $15.71 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 658,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,544. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51.

