SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. 895,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

