SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 284,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

