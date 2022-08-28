SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 52,160 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 260,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,672,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $142.29. 6,086,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,853. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.