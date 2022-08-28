SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CBRE Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,591,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,687,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. 1,098,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

