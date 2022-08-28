SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.39. The company had a trading volume of 176,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,174. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

