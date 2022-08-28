SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 28,625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 153,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $9.51 on Friday, reaching $240.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

