SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 255.5% in August

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSEZY. Citigroup cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,150.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

