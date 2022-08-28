Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,927.01 and $2,258.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 392,800.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

