StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SZLSF opened at $0.07 on Friday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

About StageZero Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Read More

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.