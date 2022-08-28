Standard Protocol Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $678,941.72 and approximately $155,897.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00829602 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Standard Protocol
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
