Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0419

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

