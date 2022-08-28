Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stantec

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

