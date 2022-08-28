Starname (IOV) Price Up 131.5% Over Last Week

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a market cap of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About Starname

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.