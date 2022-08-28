Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Position Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Partners worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPLP opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.26. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

