Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €12.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEG. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.39) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €8.99 ($9.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 1-year high of €29.20 ($29.80).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

