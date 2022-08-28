Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,317.5 days.

Stockland Price Performance

OTCMKTS STKAF opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Stockland has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on STKAF. Citigroup lowered shares of Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stockland in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

