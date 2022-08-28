StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDK Global Price Performance

CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Institutional Trading of CDK Global

About CDK Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,624,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,132,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,717,000 after buying an additional 989,396 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 51,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after buying an additional 725,400 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.