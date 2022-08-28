StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
CDK Global Price Performance
CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.
CDK Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.
Institutional Trading of CDK Global
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.
