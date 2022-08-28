StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 35.5 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

