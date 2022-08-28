StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.99. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

