StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.