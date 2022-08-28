StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
