StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 1.4 %

NH stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

