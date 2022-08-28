StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

