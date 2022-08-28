StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.