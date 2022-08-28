StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,780.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

