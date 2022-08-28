StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

SAL opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.