StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $10.15.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.