StockNews.com Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

