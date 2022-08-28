StockNews.com Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

