StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

AIRI opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

