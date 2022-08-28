StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
AIRI opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
