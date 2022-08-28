StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.24.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Stories
