StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.