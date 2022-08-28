StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

CTIB stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

