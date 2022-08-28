StockNews.com Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

WSFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

