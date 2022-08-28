StockNews.com Upgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to “Buy”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

